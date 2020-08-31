Menu
2009 Toyota Yaris

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

CE

Location

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5816103
  • Stock #: TY09728
  • VIN: JTDJT923495263728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, WELL MAINTAINED  LOCAL TRADE !SERVICE RECORDS !CERTIFIED....
EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE
TRADE INS ARE WELCOME..
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

