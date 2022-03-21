$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-315-1885
2010 Acura CSX
TECH. PKG.,NAVIGATION,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !
Location
Import Connection
4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8921035
- Stock #: ACSX10
- VIN: 2HHFD5F71AH202078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER ,NO ACCIDENTS LOCAL TRADE,TECH PKG.,NAVIGATION,LEATHER,POWER SUNROOF,BLUETOOTH,TINTED GLASS,HEATED SEATS and MIRRORS..ALL NEW BRAKES,CERTIFIED...
A/C, ABS,POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS ...CERTIFIED..and DETAILED..!
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-315 1885
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Import Connection
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.