LOW MILEAGE..NO ACCIDENTS !..SERVICE RECORDS..POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..POWER HEATED SEATS..CLIMATE CONTROL..NEW BRAKES AND MICHELIN TIRES..CERTIFIED!SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

2010 Acura TSX

131,000 KM

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JH4CU2F51AC800014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE..NO ACCIDENTS !..SERVICE RECORDS..POWER SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..POWER HEATED SEATS..CLIMATE CONTROL..NEW BRAKES AND MICHELIN TIRES..CERTIFIED!SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

