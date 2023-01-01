$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
ZARQ
2010 Audi A5
2010 Audi A5
2.0T | Prestige | Convertible
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
145,678KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9635524
- Stock #: 216
- VIN: WAULFBFH9AN013948
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 145,678 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
