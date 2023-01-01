Menu
2010 Audi A5

145,678 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

2010 Audi A5

2010 Audi A5

2.0T | Prestige | Convertible

2010 Audi A5

2.0T | Prestige | Convertible

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,678KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9635524
  • Stock #: 216
  • VIN: WAULFBFH9AN013948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 145,678 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
