2010 Audi Q5

90,850 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

3.2L Premium

Location

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

90,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6416438
  • VIN: WA1LKAFP9AA090787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,850 KM

Vehicle Description

**JUST ARRIVED! LIKE NEW CONDITION! MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON! RARE 3.2 6-CYL ENGINE - WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR!!**

 

** WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, XENON LIGHTS, CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, MEMORY SEATS, VOICE CONTROL, RAIN SENSOR, PANORAMIC ROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

*** PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002 ***

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

3366 Harvester Rd, Burlington, ON L7N 3M8

 

 

**APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM SAME OR NEXT DAY APPROVALS! ALL CREDIT WELCOME!**

 

Monday         8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Tuesday        8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Wednesday  8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Thursday      8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Friday            8am-5pm  (After 5 by appointment)

Saturday       By Appointment 

Sunday          By Appointment

 

AFTER 5PM AND WEEKENDS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

 

We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with OMVIC. A car proof history report will

be provided with your vehicle of choice before you decide to purchase it.

 

PLEASE TEXT 647-621-8555 or call 1-855-893-4002

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Back to Top

