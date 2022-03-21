$14,995+ tax & licensing
905-630-0070
2010 Audi Q5
3.2L Premium Plus
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8699519
- Stock #: 77
- VIN: WA1LKDFP1AA044422
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,562 KM
Vehicle Description
HARD TO FIND FULLY LOADED PREMIUM PLUS 3.2L WITH BROWN INTERIOR IN UNBELIEVABLE CONDITION!
NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
