2010 Audi Q5

176,562 KM

Details Description Features

ZARQ

905-630-0070

3.2L Premium Plus

3.2L Premium Plus

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,562KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699519
  • Stock #: 77
  • VIN: WA1LKDFP1AA044422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 77
  • Mileage 176,562 KM

Vehicle Description

HARD TO FIND FULLY LOADED PREMIUM PLUS 3.2L WITH BROWN INTERIOR IN UNBELIEVABLE CONDITION! 

 

NO ACCIDENTS!

 

---------------------------------------------

 

CERTIFIED 

 

This Vehicle Has Gone Through (or Will Go Through) Rigorous Testing and Has Successfully Passed (or Will Pass) the Provincial Safety Certification Testing.

 

The Safety Certification Is Included for Free in the Listed Price. 

 

---------------------------------------------

Competitive Market-Value Pricing

 

We Study the Market Daily to Ensure Our Vehicle Is the Best Deal Available on the Market. 

 

While Our Research Is Primarily Based on Make, Model and Year: We Also Include Factors Such as Trim, Kilometres, Accident History and Overall Condition of the Vehicle in Our Price Analysis. 

 

We Encourage You to Study the Market and Look at All the Vehicles Available Across Canada (And for Some Rarer Vehicles, Across the Continent). We Are Certain You Will Come to the Conclusion That Ours Is the Best Deal.


---------------------------------------------

 

Protection Plans Available - Comprehensive 24 or 36 Month Plans.

 

Our Customized & Comprehensive Protection Plans (Administered by Lubrico) Won’t Let You Down When You Need Them!

 

Our Protection Plans Can Be Financed OAC* And Can Be Added Any Time up to the Day of Delivery.

 

--------------------------------------------- 

Financing Available - Our Quick & Easy Application Process Will Get You in the Driving Seat in as Early as a Few Days!

 

No Credit? No Problem! We Finance All Credit Categories! 

 

Our Finance Partners Have Found Creative Ways to Get You in the Drivers Seat, Even if You Don’t Meet Some of the Standard Requirements! 

 

We Help Self-Employed Individuals and Students Get Approved for Financing as Well! 

 

Finance as Low as 9.99% APR With $0 Down & No Payment for 30 Days OAC*

 

---------------------------------------------

 

All Inclusive Price - The Listed Price Includes All Fees | Basic Licensing (Registration) & New Plates Are Now Included in the Listed Price*

Only Pay Listed Price + Tax*

 

---------------------------------------------

We Are a BBB Accredited, Consumer-Driven OMVIC Registered Dealership & a Proud Member of the Used Cars Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)

 

We Recommend That You Book an Appointment to Ensure Prompt Service and Current Availability of Vehicle; However, You May Also Walk-in During Our Business Hours 

 

Monday - Friday 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Saturday - Sunday 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

 

We Look Forward to Seeing You Soon!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

