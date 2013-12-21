Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Colorado

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8569769
  • VIN: 1GCDSCD9XA8116167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, FULL 4 DOOR, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/21/13 FOR $3527.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2015 Ford Escape SE
 104,000 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 258,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Venza AWD
 206,000 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory