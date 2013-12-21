$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
251,000KM
Used
- VIN: 1GCDSCD9XA8116167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Description
A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH INTERIOR, FULL 4 DOOR, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS CLAIM ON 12/21/13 FOR $3527.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8