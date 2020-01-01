Menu
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

93,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

HYBRID

HYBRID

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6218970
  • VIN: 1g1zf5ez1af123002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!!! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, KEYLESS ENTRY, CRUISE CONTROL, DELAY WIPERS. SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

