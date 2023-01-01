2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 0 2 , 1 2 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048332

10048332 Stock #: 10CS3955

10CS3955 VIN: 3GCRCREA9AG133955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10CS3955

Mileage 302,129 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.