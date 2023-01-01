Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

302,129 KM

Motorline Auto Group

905-330-7365

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab 2WD

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Motorline Auto Group

1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9

905-330-7365

302,129KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10048332
  • Stock #: 10CS3955
  • VIN: 3GCRCREA9AG133955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10CS3955
  • Mileage 302,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, a dependable and versatile truck that delivers exceptional performance and durability. With its range of powerful engines and impressive towing capacity, this truck is ready to tackle any task you throw its way. Built with high-quality materials and a rugged construction, the Silverado 1500 is designed to withstand demanding work conditions and rough terrain. Inside the cabin, you'll find a comfortable and well-designed interior that caters to both driver and passenger needs. With its timeless exterior design and advanced safety features, the 2010 Silverado 1500 offers both reliability and value. Whether you need a reliable work truck or a capable vehicle for your daily adventures, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 of 2010 is a trusted companion that won't let you down.

NO HIDDEN FEES! $695 ADMIN FEE ON ALL PURCHASES

Included FREE:
1) FULL DETAILING
2) FRESH OIL CHANGE
3) FRESH CARFAX REPORT
4) SAFETY CERTIFICATION


WE ARE A HIGH RATED 4.8/5 STAR DEALER WHO TAKES PRIDE IN ENSURING EVERY VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY.OUR AWARD WINNING FINANCE DEPARTMENT WORK WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT AND WORK MAJOR LENDERS TO PROVIDE THE BEST RATE.


Visit Our website WWW.MOTORLINEAUTOGROUP.COM or Call anytime: (905) 330 7365*CASH PURCHASES SUBJECT TO $2000 PREMIUM*We are open : Monday To Friday 10 AM To 6 PM , Saturday: 11 Am To 3 Pm and Sunday: By Appointment OnlyAddress: MOTORLINEAUTO GROUP INC.1100 HERITAGE ROAD, Burlington, Ontario, L7L4X9Phone # (905) 330 7365EMAIL:Sales@motorlineautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

