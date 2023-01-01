$CALL+ tax & licensing
Motorline Auto Group
905-330-7365
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Crew Cab 2WD
Location
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9
905-330-7365
302,129KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048332
- Stock #: 10CS3955
- VIN: 3GCRCREA9AG133955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 302,129 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Motorline Auto Group
1100 Heritage Rd #1, Burlington, ON L7L 4X9