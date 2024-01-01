$7,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS/4x4/AS TRADED
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Sold As Is
$7,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 251
- Mileage 268,332 KM
Vehicle Description
This Silverado 1500 LS Ext Cab runs and drives well and has been undercoated it's entire life. It was a customer trade in and is being sold As Is. Upgraded wheel/tire package is included. 4.8L V8, 4WD!
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please call us at 289-293-1913 or email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
