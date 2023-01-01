Menu
2010 Chrysler Town & Country

178,820 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

289-812-8882

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

LIMITED | CERTIFIED

2010 Chrysler Town & Country

LIMITED | CERTIFIED

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

289-812-8882

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,820KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9710623
  • Stock #: 225
  • VIN: 2A4RR6DX9AR386099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,820 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a top-of-the-line minivan that combines style, comfort, and performance? Check out this 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited, now available at our dealership! With its sleek exterior and luxurious leather interior, this minivan is sure to turn heads wherever you go.

Equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 engine, this Town and Country delivers smooth and reliable performance, making it the perfect choice for families on the go. And with a range of features designed for your comfort and convenience, including power windows and locks, air conditioning, a premium sound system, and more, you'll have everything you need to make your trips as enjoyable as possible.

The Limited Trim adds a range of additional features to the already impressive base model, such as leather seats, a power liftgate, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a premium sound system, making this minivan stand out from the rest.

But don't just take our word for it - come visit our dealership today and see for yourself what makes this 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited so special. Our expert sales team is here to answer any questions you may have and help you find the perfect car for your needs. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own one of the best minivans on the road - contact us now to schedule a test drive!

---

At ZARQ, we offer a reliable and stress-free used car buying experience that you can trust. Our dedicated team is committed to providing exceptional customer service and transparency throughout the entire process, backed by our accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA). We understand that financing can be a concern, which is why we offer tailored financing options to fit your unique credit category, including those with less-than-perfect credit. Plus, with access to Lubrico Protection Plans, your investment is fully protected. Scheduling an appointment is a breeze with our hassle-free online booking system, and our experts are always ready to assist you in finding the perfect vehicle that meets your needs and budget. 

Why wait any longer? Come visit ZARQ today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

