2010 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 8 2 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9710623

9710623 Stock #: 225

225 VIN: 2A4RR6DX9AR386099

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 178,820 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.