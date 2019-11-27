When you start looking at the ideal family transportation, this is where the very concept began and this is where your search ends. This 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan continues to help Canadian families get the most out of every day with soft full engineering that takes care of all your precious cargo. It's as earth-friendly as it is family friendly. It offers a 3.3L Flex Fuel V6 that offers 175 hp with 205 lb-ft of torque and paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission. It also delivers excellent fuel economy and is capable of running on regular unleaded gasoline or a blend of 85% ethanol and 15% petroleum or any mixture of two.



Safety for the Family. While its standard anti-lock braking system helps control the vehicle and shorten braking distances, its standard Electronic Stability Program (ESP) helps the driver maintain directional stability during braking, cornering, accelerating and maneuvering. Brake assist helps apply maximum brake force when a panic situation is detected. Designed with straighter front rails and an enhanced Crush zone between the front bumper and the windshield, this Grand Caravan was engineered to help absorb energy and deflect intrusion from the passenger compartment in the event of a collision, earning it Five-Star crash test ratings for both frontal and side impacts.



Only one family of minivans offers the industry's only fold-in-floor second-row seating system. STOW N GO allows Grand Caravan to instantly transform itself into what you need when you need it. This class-exclusive Stow n Go system is totally innovative, letting you fold the second row of seats and the 60/40 split third-row seating into in-floor storage wells; in some 30 seconds, youve gone from a 7-passenger shuttle to a moving cavern with 144.2 cubic feet of cargo area with a completely flat load floor. From there, it just gets better. The in-floor storage bins employ Quiet Steel, which absorbs road noise. There are up to nine Cup holders plus bottle holders and map pockets that make any trip easy.



This Grand Caravan SE offers all the standard equipment of SE, plus: OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment): Customer Preferred Package 24G; White Gold Clear Coat; Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Headlamp Off Time Delay, Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensor Testing, 2nd Row STOW 'N GO Bucket Seats, 3rd Row STOW 'N GO w/Tailgate Seats, Interior Observation Mirror, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Body Color Door Handles and Black Side Rails Crossbars; SE PLUS GROUP with Power Windows, Front/Rear, Ft. 1-Touch, Power Quarter Vented Windows and 2nd Row Power Windows, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob and 17x6.5 Aluminum Wheels;



Safety Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Courtesy Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Quad Seating

3RD ROW SEATING

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Dual sliding doors

Cloth Interior

Captains Chairs

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Stow 'N Go

Driver Side Airbag

