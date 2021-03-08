Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

SE

SE

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6699335
  • VIN: 2d4rn4de5ar234053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! REAR A/C + HEAT! AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STO N GO SEATS, 7 PASSENGER. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

