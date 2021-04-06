Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Cargo w/ Shelves

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Cargo w/ Shelves

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6846407
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE7AR250876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ROOM FOR 2 PASSENGERS, SHELVING UNIT IN BACK, SLIDING AND REAR DOORS EQUIPPED WITH CAGES ON WINDOWS. PERFECT WORK VEHICLE! A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, AM/FM/CD, CRUISE CONTROL, TILT STEERING. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Air Suspension
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2009 BMW X5 30i
 127,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 319,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic DX-G
 292,000 KM
$3,000 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory