2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

138,656 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,656KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7053863
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE2AR291827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,656 KM

Vehicle Description

**2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN  ! GREY COLOR ! STOW & GO ,DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA

& MUCH MORE.... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, LOOKS LIKE NEW***

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Flex Fuel Stow & go 3rd row seating, Low Mileage, One Owner, No Accident, Only 138,656 KMS for Just $7495.00. Automatic , Power Options, Back-Up Camera, AM/FM radio, DVD Player, Bluetooth, Equipped with Aux IPOD & USB Connection, Console storage, Cup holders, Cruise Control, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges, Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. 

Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

NEW LOCATION ADDRESS: 1227 Plains Road. East Burlington, ON   L7S 2K2

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

