2010 Ford Edge

120,000 KM

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8987203
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC2ABB10764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER LOW MILEAGE 2010 FORD EDGE. FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WISTLES INCLUDING LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, REAR SEAT DVD, NAVIGATION AND MUCH MORE Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

