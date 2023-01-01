Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.</div><div><br /></div><div>VERY CLEAN 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT V6 4X4 FOR SALE</div><div><br /></div><div>Credit Cards Accepted</div><div><br /></div><div>Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***</div>

2010 Ford Escape

165,900 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT

Location

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

289-200-9805

  1. 10784844
  2. 10784844
  3. 10784844
  4. 10784844
  5. 10784844
  6. 10784844
  7. 10784844
  8. 10784844
  9. 10784844
  10. 10784844
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DGXAKB73684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,900 KM

Vehicle Description

END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.
VERY CLEAN 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT V6 4X4 FOR SALE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Montague Motors

Used 2010 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Burlington, ON
2010 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT 165,900 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL for sale in Burlington, ON
2008 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr V6 Auto GL 117,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited for sale in Burlington, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited 121,500 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Montague Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Montague Motors

Montague Motors

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

Call Dealer

289-200-XXXX

(click to show)

289-200-9805

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Montague Motors

289-200-9805

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Escape