$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
2010 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Location
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
289-200-9805
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
165,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DGXAKB73684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,900 KM
Vehicle Description
END OF YEAR CLEARANCE SALE. ROCK BOTTOM PRICES NON NEGOTIABLE.
VERY CLEAN 2010 FORD ESCAPE XLT V6 4X4 FOR SALE
Credit Cards Accepted
Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Montague Motors
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
2010 Ford Escape