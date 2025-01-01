2010 Ford F-150

Menu
<p>NO ACCIDENTS!! 3/4 TON (7700 KG) CAPACITY!! LADDER RACK, WORKING CAP WITH TOOL BOXES INSIDE, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT.</p><p> </p>

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Used
154,000KM
VIN 1ftvx1cv8akc31541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS!! 3/4 TON (7700 KG) CAPACITY!! LADDER RACK, WORKING CAP WITH TOOL BOXES INSIDE, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
