$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Ford F-150
XL Supercab with Work Cap-Heavy Duty
2010 Ford F-150
XL Supercab with Work Cap-Heavy Duty
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1ftvx1cv8akc31541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! 3/4 TON (7700 KG) CAPACITY!! LADDER RACK, WORKING CAP WITH TOOL BOXES INSIDE, A/C, TILT STEERING, AM/FM RADIO. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. PREVIOUS BELL CANADA UNIT.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Good Cars Only
2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X Sport AWD 169,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder SL 4WD 196,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 341,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Email Good Cars Only
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Good Cars Only
905-332-8575
2010 Ford F-150