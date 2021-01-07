Menu
2010 Ford F-150

175,631 KM

Details Description

$15,544

+ tax & licensing
$15,544

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

2010 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCrew 4WD

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$15,544

+ taxes & licensing

175,631KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6420490
  • Stock #: 10-31748-B
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV1AFC31748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RUBY RED (MET) TINTED C.C
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 175,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptionally well maintained 2010 F150! XLT Trim level comes equipped with 4.3L V8 engine, Power locks, mirrors and windows, crew cab with a 5.5' Box, cruise control and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

