2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
9056328696
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5
9056328696
+ taxes & licensing
Exceptionally well maintained 2010 F150! XLT Trim level comes equipped with 4.3L V8 engine, Power locks, mirrors and windows, crew cab with a 5.5' Box, cruise control and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5