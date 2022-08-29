Menu
2010 Ford F-150

277,632 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Discovery Ford

9056328696

Location

Leggat Discovery Ford

850 Brant Street, Burlington, ON L7R 2J5

9056328696

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9176428
  • Stock #: 10-12801
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV9AFB12801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

