$19,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-250
DIESEL/4WD/CERTIFIED/5.99%
Location
Gray Automotive Group
3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
(905) 926-7121
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 183
- Mileage 224,397 KM
Vehicle Description
This F-250 Powerstroke DIESEL 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8ft box, and still drives incredibly well for it's age. Being a solid work truck, the options are pretty basic, but it has an upgraded Infotainment screen w/Apple Carplay and large Back-up Camera. This truck also come Safety Certified! Special finance rates start from 5.99% OAC
To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.
No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!
Vehicle Features
