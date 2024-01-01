Menu
This F-250 Powerstroke DIESEL 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8ft box, and still drives incredibly well for its age. Being a solid work truck, the options are pretty basic, but it has an upgraded Infotainment screen w/Apple Carplay and large Back-up Camera. This truck also come Safety Certified! Special finance rates start from 5.99% OAC

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it's still available.

No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.
Financing available at competitive rates.
Trade-Ins Welcome!

2010 Ford F-250

224,397 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

(905) 926-7121

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
224,397KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSW2BR3AEA28717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 183
  • Mileage 224,397 KM

Vehicle Description

This F-250 Powerstroke DIESEL 4x4 Crew Cab comes with an 8ft box, and still drives incredibly well for it's age. Being a solid work truck, the options are pretty basic, but it has an upgraded Infotainment screen w/Apple Carplay and large Back-up Camera. This truck also come Safety Certified! Special finance rates start from 5.99% OAC

To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please email us at info@grayautomotivegroup.com to make sure it’s still available.


No hidden fees. HST and licensing extra.

Financing available at competitive rates.

Trade-Ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

