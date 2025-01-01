Menu
<p>AS TRADED! 4X4! FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR ROUGH SEE PICS, PREVIOUS PLOW TRUCK. DIDNT CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DONT REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE. </p>

2010 Ford F-250

236,000 KM

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-250

XL

2010 Ford F-250

XL

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
236,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftsw2b5xaea88698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AS TRADED! 4X4! FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR ROUGH SEE PICS, PREVIOUS PLOW TRUCK. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575

$2,000

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Ford F-250