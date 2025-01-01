$2,000+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford F-250
XL
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
236,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftsw2b5xaea88698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 236,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AS TRADED! 4X4! FULL 4 DOOR CREW CAB! RUNS AND DRIVES, INTERIOR ROUGH SEE PICS, PREVIOUS PLOW TRUCK. DIDN'T CHECK FOR SAFETY SO PLEASE DON'T REQUEST A LIST OF WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE, IT IS BEING SOLD AS IS. LOW BALLERS WILL BE DELETED. HST IS EXTRA. FINANCING NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
