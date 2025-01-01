2010 Ford F-350

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>This Low Mileage Ford F-350 Diesel regular cab comes with the following options: 8 ft Box, Power windows, 4x4, Reg cab, Diesel, Heated seats, B/up camera + plenty more. </span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>Safety Certification package available for $799 </span><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>and includes a 1 year powertrain warranty</span><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif;>.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 16px;>Terms of included warranty: 12 months or 12,000kms. Maximum liability per claim is $600. Powertrain coverage including engine, transmission and differential.</span></p><p><span style=font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To book a test drive or to come see the vehicle in person, please reach out to us first to make sure it’s still available. </span><span style=color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>HST, licensing, and $12.50 OMVIC transaction fee extra.</span></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Financing & extended warranty packages available. Trade-ins welcome.</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>.</span></p><p>.</p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Welcome to Gray Automotive Group, proudly Canadian owned and operated since 2018. We believe that buying a vehicle should be an exciting and transparent experience. That’s why we strive to make the purchasing process as easy and enjoyable as possible, ensuring our customers have all the information they need to make their decision with confidence. Whether you’re buying your first car or upgrading to something new, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We are open Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm. Located at </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON.</span><span id=docs-internal-guid-d4e8d59b-7fff-abb4-618e-5ae7cdf191b5></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>View our full inventory at www.grayautomotivegroup.com</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Safety Certification package available for $799. If you choose to purchase the vehicle as-is and safety the vehicle yourself, the following statement is required by OMVIC: </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: verdana, geneva, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;><span style=white-space: normal; caret-color: #003a5d;>This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></span></p>

123,823 KM

Gray Automotive Group

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8

289-293-1913

VIN 1FTWF3BR9AEB00222

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 123,823 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

3455 Landmark Rd, Burlington, ON L7M 1S8
