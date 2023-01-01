2010 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 5 , 8 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10002878

10002878 Stock #: 450-23A

450-23A VIN: 2HGFA1F44AH001481

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 450-23A

Mileage 175,862 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.