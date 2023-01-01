$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Kia
905-632-6444
2010 Honda Civic
2010 Honda Civic
DX-G
Location
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6
905-632-6444
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
175,862KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10002878
- Stock #: 450-23A
- VIN: 2HGFA1F44AH001481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 450-23A
- Mileage 175,862 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Kia
814 Guelph Line, Burlington, ON L7R 3N6