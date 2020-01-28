Menu
2010 Honda Civic

Cpe Si

2010 Honda Civic

Cpe Si

Location

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 216,430KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540305
  • VIN: 2HGFG2A53AH100359
Exterior Colour
Neutron Blue Metallic (Blue)
Interior Colour
Black (BK)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS AND CLEAN CARFAX WITH SERVICE HISTORY.
VERY CLEAN COUPE! RUNS AND DRIVES NICE!

SPORT BUCKET SEATS
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
AUX USB CD EQUIPPED
PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
SUNROOF
TRUNK SPOILER
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
2 SETS OF SHIFT KNOBS
LED HEADLIGHTS
LED FOG LIGHTS
AND MORE

SOLD CERTIFIED AND SERVICED.

FREE CARPROOF OR CARFAX REPORT.
FREE OIL CHANGE.
FREE DETAILING SERVICE INSIDE AND OUT.
FREE REGISTRATION SERVICE- NO EXTRA CHARGES TO YOU.

CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING APPOINTMENT @ 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426

Buy with confidence!!!
OMVIC Registered & UCDA MEMBER
We have excellent consumer reviews! Visit our Facebook page: Bronte Auto Services.

LUBRICO WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE STARTING AT $299 AND UP.
STANDARD COVERAGES INCLUDE DRIVELINE, STARTER, ALTERNATOR AND A/C COMPRESSOR.

For more inventory please visit our website:
http://www.bronteautoservices.com/

Address:
1254 PLAINS RD EAST UNIT 6B
BURLINGTON L7M 1W6.

*******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

ALL SHOWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

WE ARE OPEN SATURDAYS!!!
10AM TO 7PM

SUNDAY *******BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*******

CALL 647 409 6177 OR 647 216 5426
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • Front Cup Holders
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Door pocket storage bins
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Power Options
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down
  • Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
  • (2) 12V pwr outlets
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • Sport-tuned suspension
  • Control-link MacPherson strut front suspension
Seating
  • 60/40 fold-down rear seatback
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated glass antenna
Comfort
  • Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Additional Features
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
  • Front splash guards
  • Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
  • Pwr front ventilated disc/rear solid disc brakes
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • Tilt & telescopic steering column
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission
  • Helical limited-slip differential
  • Chrome oval exhaust finisher
  • Rear wing spoiler w/integrated LED brakelight
  • Aluminum shift knob w/leather
  • Reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • P215/45R17 all-season tires
  • 17" aluminum wheels
  • Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest, storage
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer, digital trip meter
  • 2.0L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bronte Auto Services

Bronte Auto Services

1254 Plains Road East, Unit 6B, Burlington, ON L7S 1W6

647-409-6177

Send A Message