EX-L MODEL!! LOADED!! 4X4!! FEATURES INCLUDE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 10/25/21 FOR $3919-SIDESWIPE LEFT FRONT MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED.

2010 Honda CR-V

270,000 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

13278125

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,000KM
VIN 5J6RE4H79AL815342

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

EX-L MODEL!! LOADED!! 4X4!! FEATURES INCLUDE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 10/25/21 FOR $3919-SIDESWIPE LEFT FRONT MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Honda CR-V