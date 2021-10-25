$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2010 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L MODEL!! LOADED!! 4X4!! FEATURES INCLUDE LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. CARFAX SHOWS A COLLISION CLAIM ON 10/25/21 FOR $3919-SIDESWIPE LEFT FRONT MINOR DAMAGE REPORTED.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Good Cars Only
Email Good Cars Only
Good Cars Only
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-332-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-332-8575