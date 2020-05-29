2010 Honda CR-V

Safety Security System

Side Curtain Airbags

Rearview Camera

Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)

Child-proof rear door locks

(3) rear 3-point seat belts Convenience Map Lights

CENTRE CONSOLE

Floor mats

Variable intermittent windshield wipers

Remote fuel filler door release

Rear intermittent wiper w/washer

Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors

Leather-wrapped shift knob

Chrome grille inserts Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Suspension MacPherson strut front suspension

Multi-link rear suspension Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Media / Nav / Comm Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Comfort Door-pocket storage bins

Upper & lower glove compartments

Additional Features XM SATELLITE RADIO

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Outside temp indicator

Front & rear splash guards

Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature

Maintenance Minder system

digital trip meter

Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls

Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes

Real-Time 4-wheel drive

Drive-by-wire throttle

Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control

Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

(3) 12V pwr outlets

Tilt & telescoping steering column

Ambient console lighting

Average fuel consumption indicator

Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder

Illuminated cargo compartment

Chrome tailgate garnish

Dual-deck cargo shelf

P225/65R17 all-season tires

Privacy-tinted glass

Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system

Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners

Auto-on/off headlights

17" 5-spoke alloy wheels

Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition

Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine

Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags

5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter

