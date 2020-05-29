Menu
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2010 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 200,913KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5079357
  • Stock #: 340
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H7XAL811834
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Safety and fully Reconditioned
Clean Car
Snow Tires on Rims
6 Months warranty with option to increase up to 3 years

Call Nikita 416-271-5315
or Ira 905-630-3201

Safety
  • Security System
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • Rearview Camera
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
  • Child-proof rear door locks
  • (3) rear 3-point seat belts
Convenience
  • Map Lights
  • CENTRE CONSOLE
  • Floor mats
  • Variable intermittent windshield wipers
  • Remote fuel filler door release
  • Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
  • Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob
  • Chrome grille inserts
Seating
  • Rear seat heater ducts
Security
  • Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Suspension
  • MacPherson strut front suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension
Powertrain
  • Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Comfort
  • Door-pocket storage bins
  • Upper & lower glove compartments
Additional Features
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Outside temp indicator
  • Front & rear splash guards
  • Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
  • Maintenance Minder system
  • digital trip meter
  • Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls
  • Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
  • Real-Time 4-wheel drive
  • Drive-by-wire throttle
  • Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
  • Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
  • (3) 12V pwr outlets
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Ambient console lighting
  • Average fuel consumption indicator
  • Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
  • Illuminated cargo compartment
  • Chrome tailgate garnish
  • Dual-deck cargo shelf
  • P225/65R17 all-season tires
  • Privacy-tinted glass
  • Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
  • Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
  • Auto-on/off headlights
  • 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
  • Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
  • Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
  • 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
  • Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
  • 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

