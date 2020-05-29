2010 Honda CR-V

- Safety
-
- Security System
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Rearview Camera
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
- Child-proof rear door locks
- (3) rear 3-point seat belts
- Convenience
-
- Map Lights
- CENTRE CONSOLE
- Floor mats
- Variable intermittent windshield wipers
- Remote fuel filler door release
- Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
- Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
- Leather-wrapped shift knob
- Chrome grille inserts
- Seating
-
- Security
-
- Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
- Suspension
-
- MacPherson strut front suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Powertrain
-
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
- Comfort
-
- Door-pocket storage bins
- Upper & lower glove compartments
- Additional Features
-
- XM SATELLITE RADIO
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Outside temp indicator
- Front & rear splash guards
- Pwr moonroof w/tilt feature
- Maintenance Minder system
- digital trip meter
- Steering Wheel-Mounted Navigation Controls
- Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
- Real-Time 4-wheel drive
- Drive-by-wire throttle
- Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
- Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
- (3) 12V pwr outlets
- Tilt & telescoping steering column
- Ambient console lighting
- Average fuel consumption indicator
- Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
- Illuminated cargo compartment
- Chrome tailgate garnish
- Dual-deck cargo shelf
- P225/65R17 all-season tires
- Privacy-tinted glass
- Dual-zone auto climate control w/air-filtration system
- Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
- Auto-on/off headlights
- 17" 5-spoke alloy wheels
- Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
- 2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
- Dual-stage, dual-threshold front airbags
- 5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system, lock-up torque converter
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.