<p>NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C.POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS..ALLOY RIMS..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.</p><p>FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !</p><p>HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA</p><p>We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.</p><p>Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5</p>

2010 Honda Fit

178,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit

LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED!

2010 Honda Fit

LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGE8H56AC804171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C.POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS..ALLOY RIMS..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2010 Honda Fit