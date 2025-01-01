Menu
NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C.POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS..ALLOY RIMS..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

2010 Honda Fit

178,000 KM

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda Fit

LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED!

2010 Honda Fit

LX..NO ACCIDENTS..EXCELLENT CONDITION..CERTIFIED!

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMGE8H56AC804171

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

NO ACCIDENTS..AUTOMATIC with A/C.POWER WINDOWS..MIRRORS AND LOCKS..ABS..ALLOY RIMS..CRUISE CONTROL..CERTIFIED !RUNS GREAT..SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

Office : 9 0 5-3 1 5 1 8 8 5

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3
905-315-1885

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

2010 Honda Fit