2010 Honda Fit
LX Automatic
889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8
- Listing ID: 8600555
- VIN: JHMGE8H58AC801353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE GREAT ON FUEL 2010 HONDA FIT LX. Credit Cards Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***
Vehicle Features
