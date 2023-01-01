Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda Fit

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Fit

2010 Honda Fit

SPORT,MANUAL TRANS.,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Fit

SPORT,MANUAL TRANS.,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

  1. 1683394315
  2. 1683394384
  3. 1683394384
  4. 1683394315
  5. 1683394315
  6. 1683394315
  7. 1683394314
  8. 1683394315
  9. 1683394385
  10. 1683394387
  11. 1683394386
  12. 1683394386
  13. 1683394387
  14. 1683394385
  15. 1683394385
  16. 1683394385
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922505
  • Stock #: HF10
  • VIN: JHMGE8G87AC802747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT PKG.,NO ACCIDENTS,A/C,POWER WINDOWS,MIRRORS AND LOCKS...ABS,TRACTION CONTROL..

ALL NEW BRAKES..CERTIFIED !

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE !

HST and  LICENSING is EXTRA

 

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.

 

 

 

Office : 905-315 1885

 

 

 

WEB:www.importconnection.ca

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2010 Honda Fit SPORT...
 185,000 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan X-Trail ...
 169,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Dakota SX...
 285,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory