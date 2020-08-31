Menu
2010 Hyundai Elantra

189,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

2010 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,000KM
Used
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD8AU198930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY. FULL SAFETY IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA COST.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

