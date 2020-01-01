Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

Sport

2010 Jeep Patriot

Sport| AS-TRADED| ONE PRICE INTEGRITY|

Car Nation Canada

4315 N Service Road, Burlington, ON L7L 4X7

905-332-1741

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 242,910KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4474554
  • Stock #: K1245A
  • VIN: 1J4NT2GBXAD654055
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”





Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

