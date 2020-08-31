2010 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Safety Fog Lamps Rear child safety door locks Side-impact door beams 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) Front seat-mounted side airbags Dual curtain airbags ISO fix 2nd row child safety seat anchors Electronic stability program w/traction control system Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Convenience Remote Fuel Door Release Front/rear floor mats Temporary spare tire Intermittent rear wiper 3rd row coat hooks HomeLink universal garage door opener Power Options Pwr windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped gear shift knob Body-colour bumpers w/rear step plate Body-colour grille w/chrome bars Exterior Front/rear mud guards Seating 3-point ELR height-adjustable 2nd row seat belts

Additional Features 17" Alloy Wheels 130-amp alternator Rear window defroster w/timer Projection headlamps Illuminated ignition switch Illuminated locking glove box Roof rails w/o cross bars Front driver side sunglass holder Energy absorbing steering column Chrome rear garnish Bluetooth hands-free link Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor 3-point ELR height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners Metal grain interior accents Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/one-touch open Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/memory Dual pwr sliding rear doors Pwr lift & close tailgate Step lamp for easy entry Conversation mirror P235/60R17 all-season tires Body-colour waist line & side sill moulding 3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor reclining split bench seat 3-point ELR 3rd row seat belts (6) removable assist handles Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Tinted windshield w/solar-control glass, sunband 3.8L DOHC MPFI CVVT 24-valve V6 engine Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar, coil springs Independent multi-link rear suspension w/struts, coil springs Deep tinted privacy glass -inc: sliding doors, quarter & tailgate windows Sunvisor w/illuminated vanity mirror (1) front, (1) cargo 12V pwr outlets 660 CCA battery w/battery saver Solar control front windows Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, rear cabin, cargo lamps Trip computer -inc: compass, distance travelled, time travelled, average fuel use Warning lights -inc: transmission position indicator, oil pressure, parking brake, door ajar, fog lamps, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, low fuel warning, low windshield washer fluid, high beams on Fully automatic rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer Fully automatic tri-zone air conditioning w/rear vents Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio & cruise control In-dash navigation system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.