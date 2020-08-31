2010 Kia Sedona

Powertrain
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
Security
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Safety
Rear child safety door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
ISO fix 2nd row child safety seat anchors
Electronic stability program w/traction control system
Comfort
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Convenience
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Trim
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Body-colour bumpers w/rear step plate
Body-colour grille w/chrome bars
Seating
3-point ELR height-adjustable 2nd row seat belts
Additional Features
Rear window defroster w/timer
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Roof rails w/o cross bars
Front driver side sunglass holder
Energy absorbing steering column
Bluetooth hands-free link
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
3-point ELR height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
Metal grain interior accents
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/one-touch open
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/memory
Dual pwr sliding rear doors
Pwr lift & close tailgate
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Body-colour waist line & side sill moulding
3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor reclining split bench seat
3-point ELR 3rd row seat belts
(6) removable assist handles
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Tinted windshield w/solar-control glass, sunband
3.8L DOHC MPFI CVVT 24-valve V6 engine
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar, coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/struts, coil springs
Deep tinted privacy glass -inc: sliding doors, quarter & tailgate windows
Sunvisor w/illuminated vanity mirror
(1) front, (1) cargo 12V pwr outlets
660 CCA battery w/battery saver
Solar control front windows
Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, rear cabin, cargo lamps
Trip computer -inc: compass, distance travelled, time travelled, average fuel use
Warning lights -inc: transmission position indicator, oil pressure, parking brake, door ajar, fog lamps, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, low fuel warning, low windshield washer fluid, high beams on
Fully automatic rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Fully automatic tri-zone air conditioning w/rear vents
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio & cruise control
In-dash navigation system
