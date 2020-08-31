Menu
2010 Kia Sedona

150,478 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Upper Brant Auto

905-319-9200

2010 Kia Sedona

2010 Kia Sedona

EX w/Luxury Pkg & Nav

2010 Kia Sedona

EX w/Luxury Pkg & Nav

Location

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,478KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5769417
  Stock #: 351
  VIN: KNDMH4C31A6340845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Gray (KS)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 351
  • Mileage 150,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Great 8 passenger vehicle for a big family! Vehicle includes luxury High value options with navigation system. 6 Month power train warranty with option to increase up to 3 years. Contact Nikita (416)271-5315 or Ira (905)630-3201.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD & Steptronic mode
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety door locks
Side-impact door beams
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Dual curtain airbags
ISO fix 2nd row child safety seat anchors
Electronic stability program w/traction control system
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Remote Fuel Door Release
Front/rear floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
3rd row coat hooks
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Pwr windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Body-colour bumpers w/rear step plate
Body-colour grille w/chrome bars
Front/rear mud guards
3-point ELR height-adjustable 2nd row seat belts
17" Alloy Wheels
130-amp alternator
Rear window defroster w/timer
Projection headlamps
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Roof rails w/o cross bars
Front driver side sunglass holder
Energy absorbing steering column
Chrome rear garnish
Bluetooth hands-free link
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
3-point ELR height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
Metal grain interior accents
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/one-touch open
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/memory
Dual pwr sliding rear doors
Pwr lift & close tailgate
Step lamp for easy entry
Conversation mirror
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Body-colour waist line & side sill moulding
3rd row 60/40 fold-in-floor reclining split bench seat
3-point ELR 3rd row seat belts
(6) removable assist handles
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Tinted windshield w/solar-control glass, sunband
3.8L DOHC MPFI CVVT 24-valve V6 engine
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/anti-roll bar, coil springs
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/struts, coil springs
Deep tinted privacy glass -inc: sliding doors, quarter & tailgate windows
Sunvisor w/illuminated vanity mirror
(1) front, (1) cargo 12V pwr outlets
660 CCA battery w/battery saver
Solar control front windows
Lighting -inc: front door courtesy, rear cabin, cargo lamps
Trip computer -inc: compass, distance travelled, time travelled, average fuel use
Warning lights -inc: transmission position indicator, oil pressure, parking brake, door ajar, fog lamps, seat belt, anti-lock brakes, low fuel warning, low windshield washer fluid, high beams on
Fully automatic rain-sensing variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Fully automatic tri-zone air conditioning w/rear vents
Leather-wrapped 4-spoke tilt steering wheel w/audio & cruise control
In-dash navigation system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

Upper Brant Auto

2241 Mountain Side Drive, Burlington, ON L7P 1B6

905-319-9200

