2010 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

160,634 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

905-639-2306

SC

Location

Bretton's Imported Cars Inc.

3425 Harvester Rd. #11, Burlington, ON L7M 4M1

905-639-2306

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,634KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057206
  • Stock #: 3364
  • VIN: Salsh2e45aa218819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,634 KM

Vehicle Description

Range Rover Supercharged Sport. All options. Fully reconditioned including Timing chain replacement. Sold certified and detaiked. Accident free, clean Car fax.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

