2010 Lexus LX 570

LX 570 | NAVIGATION | 179,000KM |SUNROOF| LEATHER

2010 Lexus LX 570

LX 570 | NAVIGATION | 179,000KM |SUNROOF| LEATHER

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

416-992-9263

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,780KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4506960
  • VIN: JTJHY7AXXA4041890
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Visit Our Webside @ Eliteluxurymotors.ca ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** SILVER OVER GREY INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 179,000 KMS - 5.7 - 8-cylinder Gas
_______________________________________________

HIGH VALUE OPTIONS


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER MOONROOF
LEATHER
MEMORY SEAT
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
NAVIGATION SYSTEM



FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarFax Canada with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY, IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR QUALITY, CONTACT INTERNET SALES AT TOLL-FREE (1-877-782-4308) OR (647)979-7243

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

SALES: (647)979-7243 OR (647)549-1899

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

