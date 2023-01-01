Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

141,762 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10082796
  Stock #: 857
  VIN: JM1BL1SF7A1242786

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # 857
  Mileage 141,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

