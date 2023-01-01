$10,995+ tax & licensing
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
141,762KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10082796
- VIN: JM1BL1SF7A1242786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 857
- Mileage 141,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Safety
Child Safety Locks
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2