2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 7 6 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

857 VIN: JM1BL1SF7A1242786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 857

Mileage 141,762 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Safety Child Safety Locks

