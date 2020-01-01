Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Noria Gear Auto Sales

647-700-8335

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5|GT|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels|Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2.5|GT|Sunroof|Bluetooth|Alloy Wheels|Low KM

Location

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

647-700-8335

  1. 1608416900
  2. 1608416900
  3. 1608416900
  4. 1608416899
  5. 1608416900
  6. 1608416899
  7. 1608416899
  8. 1608416899
  9. 1608416900
  10. 1608416902
  11. 1608416900
  12. 1608416900
  13. 1608416901
  14. 1608416901
  15. 1608416901
  16. 1608416901
  17. 1608416901
  18. 1608416902
  19. 1608416977
  20. 1608416977
  21. 1608416976
  22. 1608416976
  23. 1608416902
  24. 1608416902
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302352
  • Stock #: 618
  • VIN: JM1BL1S51A1221469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 618
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

To book appointment please call us at:647-700-8335


2010 Mazda 3 GT 2.5 L, White on Black, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, tinted windows, Only 152000 KM non smoker unit, excellent Service Record, Excellent condition, Low Mileage, Certified, Well kept and maintained, Fully detailed.

This vehicle is Sold Safety Certified.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Our price includes :

1-Car Fax History Report.
2-Ontario Safety Certificate .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Please Call us to book your test drive .
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Finance Available, All credit Approved.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Warranty Available up to 36 Month By Lubrico Warranty or Assurant Warranty.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Price+HST+License Fees Only, No additional Fees.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
To ensure this vehicle is still available, please Contact us at:
Toll: 866-536-0958 or email: noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
please visit us to see our inventory by this Website :
http://www.noriagearautosales.com/
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
-Our Business our:
MON-FRI: 10:00 AM - 08:00 PM
SAT: 10:00 am - 05:00 PM
SUN:Closed
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Noria Gear Auto Sales LTD
1382 Plains RD East
Burlington, On , L7R 3P8
Cell : 647-700-8335
noriagear.autosales@hotmail.com

Noria Gear Auto Sales has carries a wide
varity of vehicle under 20k! See the latest
selection we have in stock today and come test
drive one for yourself. We're sure you'll leave
Noria Gear Auto Sales. as a happy customer.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Noria Gear Auto Sales

2010 Kia Rondo EX| 7...
 172,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 163,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Buick Enclave A...
 167,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic

Email Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

Noria Gear Auto Sales

1382 Plains Rd East, Burlington, ON L7R 3P8

Call Dealer

647-700-XXXX

(click to show)

647-700-8335

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory