$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-332-8575
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Hatchback
Location
Good Cars Only
890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8
905-332-8575
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9219496
- VIN: JM1BL1HF5A1347429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE! ALL NEW BRAKES AND SUSPENSION, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM WITH LARGE SCREEN INCLUDING BACK UP CAMERA, NEW AFTERMARKET BLACK RIMS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.
Vehicle Features
