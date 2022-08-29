Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Good Cars Only

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Hatchback

Location

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

905-332-8575

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9219496
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF5A1347429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX CLEAN! VERY GOOD CONDITION FOR AGE! ALL NEW BRAKES AND SUSPENSION, UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM WITH LARGE SCREEN INCLUDING BACK UP CAMERA, NEW AFTERMARKET BLACK RIMS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS/ LOCKS/ MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLOTH INTERIOR. FULL SAFETY AND SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN PRICE. HST AND LICENSE PLATES ARE EXTRA. DUE TO THE AGE OF THE VEHICLE, REASONABLY PRICED FINANCING IS NOT AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Good Cars Only

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 239,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 330,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2006 MINI Cooper Cla...
 170,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

Good Cars Only

890 Appleby Line, Burlington, ON L7L 2Y8

Call Dealer

905-332-XXXX

(click to show)

905-332-8575

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory