2010 Mazda MAZDA5
GS
Location
Precision Motors
1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10380531
- Stock #: 859
- VIN: JM1CR2W35A0372385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,421 KM
Vehicle Description
**WE FINANCE EVERYONE ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !
**2010 MAZDA 5 !! Manual / Runs and drives great! Very well maintained.**
Interior has Sunroof, Bluetooth, power windows, locks, mirrors! AM / FM Radio, CD Player, steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats, Air conditioning blows cold, Fog lights and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great Van is a solid car that will last you years.
2010 Mazda 5 only165,421 km for just $5,995.00. Manual Transmission, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission. The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.
Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly / Weekly Payments According To customer's Budget.
We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs.
This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.
For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657
