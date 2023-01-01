Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

165,421 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

  1. 1693797992
  2. 1693797992
  3. 1693797992
  4. 1693797992
  5. 1693797992
  6. 1693797991
  7. 1693797991
  8. 1693797990
  9. 1693797991
  10. 1693797992
  11. 1693797988
  12. 1693797989
  13. 1693797987
  14. 1693797990
  15. 1693797992
  16. 1693797990
  17. 1693797991
  18. 1693797992
  19. 1693797989
  20. 1693797991
  21. 1693797992
  22. 1693797991
  23. 1693797989
  24. 1693798035
  25. 1693798035
  26. 1693798035
  27. 1693798035
  28. 1693798035
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10380531
  • Stock #: 859
  • VIN: JM1CR2W35A0372385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,421 KM

Vehicle Description

**WE FINANCE EVERYONE  ! THE BEST PRICES - THE BEST VEHICLES - EVERYDAY !

**2010 MAZDA 5 !! Manual / Runs and drives great! Very well maintained.**

Interior has Sunroof, Bluetooth, power windows, locks, mirrors! AM / FM Radio, CD Player, steering wheel controls, Cruise control, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold, Fog lights and much more....Very spacious interior. Great visibility all around. This great Van is a solid car that will last you years. 

2010 Mazda 5 only165,421 km for just $5,995.00. Manual Transmission, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly / Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2009 Hyundai Sonata
150,558 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 150,558 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord V6
 116,284 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory