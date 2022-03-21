2010 Mazda MAZDA5

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8822375

8822375 VIN: JM1CR2W35A0380535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 70,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.