2010 Mazda MAZDA6

146,899 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 832
  • Mileage 146,899 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2010 MAZDA 6 ! Clean car inside and out! Runs and drives great ! Very well maintained.**

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power lock,  Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with AUX, I POD & USB Connection, Alloy Wheel, and much more...

2010 Mazda 6 Only 146,899 KMS for just $10,995.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

