2010 Mazda MAZDA6

174,246 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS*

2010 Mazda MAZDA6

GT **NO ACCIDENT / SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS*

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9924866
  • Stock #: 845
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CH9A5M27913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 845
  • Mileage 174,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 MAZDA 6 GT **NO ACCIDENT / A NICE, DECENT, AND CLEAN CAR THAT IS GOOD-LOOKING AT A REASONABLE Price!!**

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock,  Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, AM / FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with  AUX, I POD & USB Connection, Fog lights, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and much more...

This 2010 MAZDA 6 only 174,246 KMS for Just 11,995.00 With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

LOCATION : 1227 Plains Road East, Burlington ON L7S 2K2

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

