$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
ZARQ
905-630-0070
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK 350
Location
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5
905-630-0070
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
176,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8338989
- VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF322266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 176,561 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From ZARQ
ZARQ
4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5