2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

176,561 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

ZARQ

905-630-0070

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Location

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

905-630-0070

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,561KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8338989
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF322266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,561 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email ZARQ

ZARQ

ZARQ

4161 Morris Dr Unit 1, Burlington, ON L7L 5L5

