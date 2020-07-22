Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

21,600 KM

Details Description Features

$39,992

+ tax & licensing
$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

905-639-8187

2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 550|CONVERTIBLE|ONE OWNER|21,000KMS ONLY !!!

2010 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL 550|CONVERTIBLE|ONE OWNER|21,000KMS ONLY !!!

Location

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

905-639-8187

$39,992

+ taxes & licensing

21,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5529492
  • VIN: WDBSK7BA0AF159325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 21,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Visit Our Webside @ https://www.eliteluxurymotors.ca/ ** 100% CANADIAN VEHICLE ** WHITE OVER BEIGE INTERIOR ALL ORIGINAL KM - HAS 21,000KMS - 5.5L 8CYL GASOLINE FUEL - ONE OWNER CAR - VERY LOW LOW KMS LIKE NEW
_______________________________________________


HIGH VALUE OPTIONS

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
MEMORY SEAT
SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
CONVERTIBLE
NAVIGATION SYSTEM
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
COOLED SEATS
NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
ONSTAR
WOOD TRIM
LEATHER
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)


FINANCING - Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) we also have financing options available starting @4.99% O.A.C All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!! eliteluxurymotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ (APPLY FOR FINANCING ON-LINE)
_______________________________________________

PRICE - We know the price is important to you which is why our vehicles are priced to put a smile on your face. Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Free CarProof Report with every vehicle!
_______________________________________________

CERTIFICATION PACKAGE - We take your safety very seriously! Each vehicle is PRE-SALE INSPECTED by licensed mechanics (50 point inspection) Certification package can be purchased for only FIVE HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, and not certified Previous Daily Rental
_______________________________________________

WARRANTY - Here at Elite Luxury Motors, we offer extended warranties any make, model, year, or mileage. from 3 months to 4 years in length. Coverage ranging from powertrain (engine, transmission, differential) to Comprehensive warranties that include many other components. We have chosen to partner with Lubrico warranty, the longest serving warranty provider in Canada. All warranties are fully insured and every warranty over two years in length comes with the If you dont use it, you wont lose it guaranty .We have also chosen to help our customers protect their financed purchases by making Assureway Gap coverage available at a great price. At Elite Luxury, we are always easy to talk to and can help you choose the coverage that best fits your needs.
_______________________________________________

TRADE - Got a vehicle to trade? We take any year and model! Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!
_______________________________________________

OUR BUSINESS HOURS - OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 10:00AM to 7:00PM & SUNDAYS 12:00PM to 4:00PM

_______________________________________________

NEW VEHICLES DAILY COME VISIT US AT 547 PLAINS ROAD EAST IN BURLINGTON ONTARIO AND TAKE ADVANTAGE TOP QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES. WE ARE ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
_______________________________________________

If you have questions about us or any of our vehicles or if you would like to schedule a test drive, feel free to stop by, give us a call, or contact us online. We look forward to seeing you soon

WE ARE LOCATED AT

547 Plains Rd E,
Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Elite Luxury Motors Inc

547 Plains Rd E, Burlington, ON L7T 2E4

