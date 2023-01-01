Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

146,685 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

SL **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

2010 Nissan Altima

SL **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

146,685KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465128
  • Stock #: 875
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AC190732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,685 KM

Vehicle Description

** Limited Time to Avail Exciting Offers Before Price Go Up*** Financing Available !!***

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power lock,  Leather Heated Seats, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Equipped with AUX, I POD & USB Connection, Fog lights, Alloy Wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more... 2010 Nissan Altima Only 146,685 KMS for just $10,495.00. With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly  Payments According To customer's Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

