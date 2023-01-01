2010 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 6 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10465128

10465128 Stock #: 875

875 VIN: 1N4AL2AP0AC190732

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 146,685 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Safety Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.