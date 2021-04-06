Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Altima

96,636 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Altima

2010 Nissan Altima

**SUNROOF / CAMERA / LEATHER HEATED SEATS***

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Altima

**SUNROOF / CAMERA / LEATHER HEATED SEATS***

Location

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

416-270-7657

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,636KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6895476
  • VIN: 1N4AL2APXAC125578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,636 KM

Vehicle Description

***You Drive ! We Finance ***  2010 Nissan Altima !  Low Mileage ! No Accident***

You will enjoy Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD Player, Cruise Control, Bluetooth,  Leather Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Power Windows, Power lock,, , Equipped with Aux, I Pod & USB Connection, Fog lights, Fully Loaded, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel mounted controls and much more.

2010 Nissan Altima Only 96,636 KMS for just $7995.00. Automatic , Power Options, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.

The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges, Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available between dealer & the customer, No Banks involved! Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly Payments According To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. for your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC. Over 15 + years of experience in automotive. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Motors

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 160,557 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 **...
 152,226 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Maxima *...
 118,225 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

1227 Plains Road East, Burlington, ON L7S 2K2

Call Dealer

416-270-XXXX

(click to show)

416-270-7657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory