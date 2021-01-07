Menu
2010 Nissan Armada

192,000 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Platinum Edition,4WD,NAV,DVD,BACK UP CAMERA!

Platinum Edition,4WD,NAV,DVD,BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6477235
  • Stock #: NA10722
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE6AN607722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE ARMADA PLATINIUM EDITION AWD.4.6L V8 .FULLY LOADED!7 PASSANGER, MINT CONDITION,NAVIGATION,BACK UP CAMERA,PARKING SENSORS,POWER HEATED SEATS!BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL...

POWER TRUNK !PUSH BUTTON START and much more...

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.
HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA
We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties are available.
Office : 905-334 1355
WEB:www.importconnection.ca
4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

