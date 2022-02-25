Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Versa

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

Import Connection

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa

2010 Nissan Versa

4D SEDAN,AUTO,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Versa

4D SEDAN,AUTO,NO ACCIDENTS,CERTIFIED !

Location

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

905-315-1885

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329392
  • Stock #: NV10
  • VIN: 3N1CC1AP2AL463643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN,NO ACCIDENTS,DRIVES EXCELLENT- LOCAL TRADE..

AUTOMATIC,A/C, POWER WINDOWS,LOCKS and MIRRORS...TILT STEERING WHEEL..ALLOY RIMS.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION and CARFAX REPORT ARE INCLUDED.

HST, LICENSING and $10 OMVIC fee is EXTRA

We are an OMVIC licensed car dealer,24 Years in business and a 20 Year member of the Used Car Dealers Association.Extended Vehicle Warranties  are available.



Office : 905-315 1885



WEB:www.importconnection.ca



4450 Corporate Dr #5 Burlington ON L7L 5R3

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Connection

2012 Nissan Xterra 4...
 197,000 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 257,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti Q50 Sp...
 82,000 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Import Connection

Import Connection

Import Connection

4450 Corporate Dr., Unit 5, Burlington, ON L7L 5R3

Call Dealer

905-315-XXXX

(click to show)

905-315-1885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory