2010 Nissan Versa

64,000 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Montague Motors

289-200-9805

5dr HB I4 CVT 1.8 SL

Location

889 Fraser Dr, Burlington, ON L7L 4X8

64,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8494948
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CPXAL402467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2 OWNER, VERY LOW MILEAGE, GREAT ON FUEL. Credit Card Accepted Please call for more info and to book a test drive at 289-200-9805. Car-Fax is included in the asking price. Extended Warranties are also available. We offer financing too. Certification: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified. We offer a full safety inspection including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Certification package is available for $499. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

